Iran acts as an East-West bridge: Italian MP

TEHRAN -- Head of Foreign Policy Committee of Italian Parliament, Umberto Ranieri, said here on Monday that Iran acts as a bridge between West and East and it plays an influential role in the Middle East security.

In a meeting with Iranian MP Mohsen Kouhkan, who is the chairman of Iran-Italy parliamentary friendship group, Ranieri said, “The two sides can use the current potential in line with their interests and also develop international peace.”Kouhkan voiced Iran’s interest in promoting relations with Italy which has “a more realistic approach to Iran and regional affairs than other European countries.”The Italian MP also called for further cooperation in controlling drug trafficking.Ranieri, who headed an Italian parliamentary delegation to Tehran, met with high-ranking Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Saeed Jalili, and Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel