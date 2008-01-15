Iran to open power bourse by Sept. ’08

TEHRAN – Electricity bourse will be inaugurated in the first six months of next Iranian year (to start March 20), announced an official here on Tuesday.

Referring to the power plants as the main applicants, Mohammad-Hossein Javid added that 25 percent of the energy will be marketed in Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE).He called the measure a strategy to reduce the waste of power.“This will remarkably increase the power plants’ output by 25-50 percent,” he added