Eight petrochemical projects in S. Iran need $6b

TEHRAN (PIN) – The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Gholamhossein Nejabat Tuesday announced that the establishment of eight projects in Fars Province, southern Iran, would need a six billion dollar investment.

He made the statement in the opening ceremony of an international oil, gas, and petrochemical expo in the provincial capital Shiraz and added, “Different industrial units join hands to build a petrochemical plant. Fars Province has enough industrial capacity to construct these complexes.”According to Nejabat, five petrochemical complexes are set up along the Central Ethylene Pipeline and two on the route of the Western Ethylene Pipeline in Fars Province.He added Firuzabad, Jahrom, Darab, Fassa, and Farashband units would be along the Central Ethylene Pipeline and Mamassani and Kazerun units would be located in Dena region along the Western Ethylene Pipeline.The deputy oil minister said the Central Ethylene Pipeline would be the eighth petrochemical project in the province.Nejabat said the ethylene line with a 2,400km length would be laid from the southern part to the western part of the country.He added 10 petrochemical complexes including Mamassani, Kazerun, Gachsaran, Borujerd, Khorramabad, Sanandaj, and Andimeshk would be built along the line.President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said ethylene lines would be rapidly laid at the four corners of the land.The president put great emphasis on the development of downstream industries, reiterating that the ethylene line in the western part of the country needed to extend to all areas of the territory.Ahmadinejad added the petrochemical sector had the capacity to set up a downstream complex in every province.Nejabat said the petrochemical sector’s 10 year efforts bore fruit today, adding the country produced 16 million tons of petrochemical products in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 21, 2007) and vowing that the output would reach 23 million tons by mid-March 2008.The NPC head put the value of petrochemical products at about 8.3 billion dollars, predicting that the sector would earn the country 44 billion dollars in the next 10 years.He said petrochemical plants were lucrative and investment in petrochemical projects faced no risk.“The NPC will have a 20 percent stake of petrochemical plants in Fars Province while 40 percent of their shares belongs to the private investment companies, and the remaining 20 percent is offered to people through subscription,” said the official.Nejabat added the subscription announcement would be published in the near future and the citizens could participate in the construction of the plants.The NPC chief said 24 petrochemical projects were underway, adding 12.5 billion dollars had been invested in the projects, whose physical progress ranged from 30 to 98 percent.He made the remarks at groundbreaking ceremony of the Third Urea and Ammonia Complex in Shiraz.Nejabat said the annual urea fertilizer of Shiraz Petrochemical Complex would soar to 1.5 million tons from current 500 thousand tons when the project came on stream.He added the ammonia unit of the complex would have the capacity to produce over two thousand tons of ammonia and 2,400 tons of CO2 per day.The official said the Third Urea and Ammonia Complex would be built by Petrochemical Engineering and Design Company in collaboration with two companies from Switzerland and Japan in a parcel of land with an 18 ha area.The NPC managing director added 304 million euros would be paid by the Oil Stabilization Fund (OSF) for the project that would be carried out within 42 months.