U.S. sets timetable for handover of Iraq's largest province

RAMADI, Iraq (AFP) -- The U.S. military will hand over to Iraqi control the huge province of Anbar within three months, a senior officer said, reflecting a sharp turnaround for a region once a hotbed of insurgency.

Colonel John Charlton, the senior U.S. officer in the provincial capital Ramadi, told AFP that Anbar would be officially returned to Iraqi authorities in March or April.The plan would mean local rule for both Ramadi and Fallujah, Anbar's major cities which were reduced to ruins in battles between U.S. forces and an alliance of tribes, nationalists, Saddam Hussein loyalists and Al-Qaeda fighters.Security has been transformed in the western province over the past year after Sunni tribal leaders turned against Al-Qaeda and switched loyalty to the U.S. military, their former enemy.The tribal ""Awakening"" groups also backed the rapidly-expanding Iraqi police, which now monitors movement into and within the province through a dense web of checkpoints.In Ramadi alone there are now 5,100 Iraqi soldiers, 8,100 district police and 1,700 other official security personnel, according to the U.S. military.""There is going to be a big level of handover,"" Charlton said at the U.S. base west of the city.""Provincial Iraqi control means just that: Iraqis will be in charge of all aspects of the province from security to governance, and our role becomes purely advisory at that point,"" he said.""We are not going to do the handover all at once. This has been a process that has started months ago and each day we take a step closer towards that, and then it becomes official in March or April.""