Police probe fresh Pakistan bombing

KARACHI (AFP) -- Pakistani police and paramilitary forces were on high alert after a bomb killed 10 people in this teeming port city in a bid to derail key February elections, officials said.

The bombing coincided with a visit to Karachi by President Pervez Musharraf and officials said it was intended to sow fear ahead of February 18 polls, already delayed once by the assassination of opposition leader Benazir Bhutto.Bhutto’s widower, Asif Ali Zardari, was also in the city of 12 million people but there was no suggestion either man was targeted.“Police have been put on red alert and they will be assisted by Rangers (paramilitary forces),” Karachi police chief Azhar Farooqi told AFP.He said security forces were conducting random spot-checks on commuters and vehicles at all entry and exit points to the city, Pakistan’s largest.Paramilitary Rangers spokesman Captain Mohammad Fazal said troops were fanning out across the city.“We have deployed 10,000 personnel at all sensitive points and installations,” he said, adding that another 4,000 were on standby.“The situation in under control and we are on the highest alert.”The blast ripped through a crowded street market outside a factory Monday evening, the latest in a spate of dozens of bombings which have rocked the nuclear-armed U.S. ally over the past 12 month, claiming more than 800 lives.“There was no specific target, it was just meant to kill ordinary civilians. The terrorists chose a soft target to spread panic and terrorise society,” interior ministry spokesman Brigadier Javed Cheema said.Officials said the bloodshed was meant to force the government to push back the elections again, a move that would further damage its credibility in the eyes of the people who are desperate for a return to full democracy.Ex-general Musharraf took power in a military coup in 1999 but has come under mounting criticism for failing to stem the growth of Islamic militancy sparked by the U.S.-led “war on terror” in neighboring Afghanistan.His spokesman Rashid Qureshi quoted Musharraf as saying the election schedule would not be changed again regardless of the violence.“There will be no further change in the schedule for the coming elections and all speculation about such changes are incorrect,” Musharraf was quoted as telling officials in Sindh province.Raja Zafar-ul Haq, chairman of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s opposition party, demanded Musharraf’s resignation and said the government’s weakness was encouraging such attacks.“The rulers must admit their failure and quit,” he said.“The bombings have destabilized the economy and tarnished the country’s image. There are people who are trying to destabilize the country but the government is doing nothing to deal with them.”Bomb disposal squad officer Munir Ahmed said the device appeared to have been locally made and might have been fitted with a timer.“The bomb was planted close to the petrol tank of a motorcycle and has left a crater at the blast site,” Ahmed said.It was the first bombing in Karachi since a double suicide attack on a parade to welcome Bhutto home from exile in October. Bhutto survived that attack but 139 other people were killed.The opposition leader and two-time former prime minister was eventually killed in a gun and suicide bomb attack at an election rally in Rawalpindi on December 27. The government has blamed Al-Qaeda-linked militants.Monday’s blast was the third deadly bombing in Pakistan this year. The worst was a suicide attack in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday that killed 16 policemen and three civilians.In another incident on Monday, a crudely made bomb went off in the election office of a nationalist party in the northwestern city of Peshawar, wounding one person, police said.Separately, a bomb exploded in an open area of the southwestern industrial town of Hub, which borders Karachi, but caused no damage or casualties, police said.