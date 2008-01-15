Singh visit boosts New Delhi-Beijing ties

China and India have vowed to strengthen economic and military links, as their leaders continue talks aimed at improving bilateral ties.

On the third day of his official visit, Indian PM Manmohan Singh was scheduled to meet Chinese President Hu Jintao and top legislator Wu Bangguo.On Monday, Mr. Singh and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to expand trade and hold more joint military exercises.But India pressed China to address an increasing trading imbalance.Mr. Singh’s visit to Beijing is the first by an Indian prime minister in five years.China and India are two of the world’s fastest growing economies and trade between them has risen rapidly in recent years, reaching over $30bn in 2007.On Monday, Mr. Wen and Mr. Singh signed a broad agreement to expand this bilateral trade to $60bn (£30bn) by 2010.The Indian leader described the agreement as “an important milestone in the evolution of our relations”.“It reflects not only our common perceptions but also our desire to purposefully cooperate in the future,” he said.India has voiced concern that the bilateral trade is skewed in China’s favor, but Mr. Wen said he believed that the countries were “cooperative partners instead of competitive opponents”.“We should respect each other, understand each other, trust each other and work with each other for mutual benefit and win-win progress,” he said.“We should not ask who will outdo whom.”Indian and Chinese militaries will stage further joint drillsThe two leaders also agreed to stage a second round of joint military exercises, following the first ever such maneuvers in December 2007.Additionally, they pledged to renew efforts to resolve a border dispute dating back to a short but bloody war in 1962 over Himalayan territory.“Both sides reiterated their mutual commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas,” Mr. Singh said.Analysts have said that there are still many barriers to overcome before the two economic powerhouses can fully trust each other.But Indian Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon told Reuters news agency he felt positive about the talks.“It’s not that we’ve removed all the problems, but I think we know how to deal with them. We are managing them,” he said.(Source: BBC)-