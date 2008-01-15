S. Council seeks vote in Ivory Coast

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- The UN Security Council agreed Monday on a resolution that would call on all parties in the Ivory Coast to redouble efforts to hold elections and extend the mandate of UN and French peacekeepers in Ivory Coast to help organize the ballot.

The UN envoy in Ivory Coast, Choi Young-jin, briefed a closed council meeting on Monday and Libya's UN Ambassador Giadalla Ettalhi, the current council president, said afterwards that ""everyone was favorable for the French draft resolution.""The once-stable West African nation suffered its first coup in 1999, and tension about the rights of immigrants and minority ethnic groups fueled a 2002 coup attempt that sparked civil war and left the world's leading cocoa producer split in half.A peace deal in March reunited the country and made a former rebel leader premier. Elections were to be held by Oct. 31, but voting has been delayed.The draft resolution would extend the mandate of the 9,200-strong UN peacekeeping force and the 3,500 French soldiers that support it until July 30 to support the voting under a timetable agreed to on Nov. 28. It calls for presidential elections by June.The French draft also ""encourages the Ivorian parties to make further concrete progress, in particular in the identification of the Ivorian population and registration of voters, the disarmament and dismantling of militias ... the unification and restructuring of defense and security forces and the restoration of state authority throughout the country.""