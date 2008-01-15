NATO, Russia to hold theater missile defense exercise

BRUSSELS (Xinhua) -- NATO and Russia are going to conduct a joint Theater Missile Defense (TMD) exercise next week in Germany, the alliance said in a press release Monday.

The computer-assisted exercise will be the fourth in a series of joint NATO-Russia TMD exercises.While previous exercises have focused on command and control of the TMD forces and the execution of operations in a joint theater of operations, this exercise will concentrate on the planning processes required to enable an effective and efficient employment of such forces, NATO said.The three previous exercises were held in 2004 in the United States, in 2005 in the Netherlands and in 2006 in Russia.According to the release, more than 60 representatives from 11 NATO nations and Russia will participate in the exercise.