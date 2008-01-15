Britain to fingerprint visa applicants

LONDON (AP) -- All visitors to Britain requiring visas will have to be fingerprinted starting Monday, the government said.

Immigration Minister Liam Byrne said those applying for a British visa from any of 133 countries would now have their fingerprints checked against a database.Byrne said the system, which the government has gradually been introducing around the world since September 2006, had already captured biometric information from more than 1 million people. He said the system had flagged nearly 500 cases of identity fraud.Tourists from the United States and the European Union, which do not require visas for short visits to Britain, will not be fingerprinted.