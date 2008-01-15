Overseas demand lifts IBM profits

IBM has released market-beating sales and profit figures for the three months to the end of December 2007.

Demand for its services outside the U.S. helped to boost sales to $28.9b (£14.7b), topping expectations by more than a $1b. Profits rose by 24%. The firm's shares jumped the most in five years after the announcement that foreign sales had lifted earnings.The news helped to ease fears over the extent technology firms would be hit by the slowing U.S. economy.IBM's shares finished the trading session 5.39% higher at $102.93, having climbed as much as 8.1% in earlier trading.This is very positive for the likes of Intel and Microsoft and multi-nationals that get a large proportion of their revenue overseas.Peter Misek, an analyst at Canaccord Adams, said IBM's statement was good news for technology companies that have an international focus and are not reliant on the U.S. for growth.""Our view is this is very positive for the likes of Intel and Microsoft and any other large multinational that gets a large proportion of its revenue overseas,"" he said.The results had been scheduled for release later in the week and the news took the market by surprise.An IBM spokesman said that once it had become clear that the company's performance had been significantly better than expected in its fourth quarter, they felt it appropriate to tell investors as soon as possible.(Source: BBC)