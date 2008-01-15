Bank of Japan cuts assessment of regional economies

The Bank of Japan cut its evaluation of regional economies for the first time after four of its nine branches said conditions in their areas were worsening.

“The economy as a whole was on a moderate expansion trend, as most regions continued expanding or recovering, albeit with some sluggishness and regional differences,” the branch managers said in a quarterly report in Tokyo Tuesday. The downgrade was the first since the report began in April 2005.The bank lowered its assessment of Hokkaido, Tohoku, Hokuriku and Kanto-Koshinetsu, indicating that economies outside metropolitan areas aren't benefiting from Japan's longest postwar expansion. “Growth will keep slowing for the time being,” Governor Toshihiko Fukui told the branch managers.Housing investment fell in all nine regions because of stricter rules for obtaining building permits, the central bank said in the report, its equivalent to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book. The new rules, introduced in June, caused housing starts to plunge to a four-decade low in September. The yield on Japan's 10-year bond fell 0.5 basis point to 1.425 percent as of 4:55 p.m. in Tokyo.“Economic growth will keep slowing for the time being, although it's expected to pick up moderately thereafter,” Fukui said, reinforcing economists' expectations his policy board may cut its growth forecast next week.Slower GrowthJapan's economy will expand 1.8 percent in the year ending March 31, the bank forecast in its twice-yearly outlook in October. Policy makers will probably say the economy won't grow that fast when they review the projection at a Jan. 21-22 meeting, said Kiichi Murashima, chief economist at Nikko Citigroup Ltd. in Tokyo.Some investors say the central bank may look to lower its key interest rate, which at 0.5 percent is already the lowest among major economies. There's a 23 percent chance the bank will cut the rate by July, according to calculations by JPMorgan Chase & Co. using overnight interest-rate swaps.Companies, particularly small businesses, are becoming more cautious about the economic outlook because rising oil and raw material prices are squeezing their profits, today's report said.Branches including Shizuoka, Kyoto and Kumamoto said small businesses are having difficulty passing costs onto clients and some companies that managed to raise prices suffered a decline in sales, according to the report.Osaka areaMasahiro Samejima, head of the Osaka branch, said the outlook for the area is “becoming increasingly uncertain” as the U.S. housing recession slows the world's largest economy and soaring commodity prices increase the cost of manufacturing.Osaka, Japan's second-largest metropolitan area, is home to some of the country's biggest electronics companies, including Sharp Corp. and Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., the world's largest consumer electronics maker.The yen's strength hasn't had a major effect in Osaka, Samejima said. Higher material costs are hurting small companies' profits, while larger enterprises remain willing to increase investment, he added. Japan's currency has risen 9 percent against the dollar in the past three months.(Source: Bloomberg)