UK criticized for deporting dying woman

LONDON (AP) -- Britain has committed an act of ""atrocious barbarism"" by deporting a Ghanaian woman who is dying of cancer, a leading British medical journal said Tuesday.

In an editorial, The Lancet criticized the British government for removing Ama Sumani, 39, from the country last week, thereby denying her access to life-prolonging dialysis treatment. Sumani had applied for asylum, but was rejected.In the same issue, 275 doctors signed a letter urging the government to abandon plans to abolish failed asylum seekers' rights to basic health care.The editorial criticizes doctors' leaders for not speaking out on the issue.""Sumani is not the only migrant who has fallen seriously ill in the U.K., begun treatment, and then been removed or deported to a country where treatment is unaffordable or inaccessible,"" the editorial said.""To stop treating patients in the knowledge that they are being sent home to die is an unacceptable breach of the duties of any health professional. The UK has committed an atrocious barbarism,"" it concludes. ""It is time for doctors leaders to say so — forcefully and uncompromisingly.""The doctors who signed the letter vowed to continue to give asylum seekers medical advice, regardless of their immigration status, and to campaign against the government proposal.