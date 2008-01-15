Imperious Federer dispels fitness doubts with quick win

MELBOURNE (AFP) -- Top seed Roger Federer dispelled any doubts about his fitness with a straight sets first round demolition at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The incomparable Swiss was in imperious form, reeling off a 6-0, 6-3, 6-0 victory in just one hour 14 minutes in the night match on center court.Federer is vying for his 13th Grand Slam crown, which will edge him to within one of the record held by American Pete Sampras.He pulled out of his customary lead-up Kooyong Classic exhibition last week with a virus and there had been concerns about his limited match preparation heading into the year's first Grand Slam.""I feel good and happy to be back playing as always,"" Federer said.""I was never in doubt of not playing at the Open and I had a week to recover and could have played a match at Kooyong last Saturday.""I've moved on now mentally. I'm past being sick. I'm looking forward to a healthy couple of weeks hopefully.""It was Federer's 15th consecutive winning match at the year's first Grand Slam as he chases a hat-trick of Australian titles and his fourth overall.Federer will become just the fifth player in the long history of men's tennis to go away with four or more Australian titles and is chasing three successive Grand Slam titles for the third time.The Swiss champion has been unrivalled as world number one since February 2004 and has won three of last year's four Grand Slams for the third time in four years.He was merciless against the 107th-ranked Hartfield, who only held his service three times while Federer tore apart his serve seven times.""As long as I'm through, really for me the rest doesn't matter,"" Federer said. ""I'm happy with my form. It was important that I didn't have any lapses mentally or just gave away easy points.""It was decidedly one-sided, compared to the only other time the pair played each other at the 2006 French Open at Roland Garros, when Federer won 7-5, 7-6, 6-2 in the first round.Federer will now play French veteran Fabrice Santoro in the second round.Santoro is playing in a record 62nd Grand Slam event after passing Andre Agassi's mark of 61.""I have a good record against Santoro. I've been pretty dominant against him the last few times we played,"" Federer said.""He's a tricky player to play against and he's got incredible experience. He's a great tactician. You have to be very careful playing against him. I really think I know how he plays.""Federer was at a different level to the outgunned Hartfield, reeling off forehand and backhand winners and serving at a very high 72 percent.And Federer continues to dominate without the services of a coach after splitting with experienced Australian Tony Roche last May, who has become Lleyton Hewitt's coach.