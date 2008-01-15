Houllier new favorite to become Newcastle boss

NEWCASTLE, England (AFP) -- Gerard Houllier emerged Tuesday as the new favorite to become the next manager of Newcastle.

The odds on the Frenchman succeeding Sam Allardyce were slashed after the former Liverpool manager's representatives confirmed they had been contacted about possibly filling the vacancy.Houllier, 60, is seen as having the perfect profile to form a managerial team with former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer.Shearer, 37, has no experience of coaching but that has not stopped him being repeatedly linked with the job, with reports suggesting he could serve an apprenticeship under either Houllier or Kevin Keegan.Shearer has repeatedly refused to comment on the situation at Newcastle but, having just returned from a holiday in Barbados, he did confirm on Tuesday that he would like to be Newcastle manager ""one day.""Houllier, who is currently the French Football Federation's technical director, has taken over as favorite to be the next manager from Mark Hughes, the Blackburn boss who appeared to be in pole position after Harry Redknapp ruled out a move to St James' Park at the weekend.