Hungarian Dec. inflation accelerates on food, oil

BUDAPEST (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian inflation accelerated in December as oil prices advanced, making it more difficult for the central bank to reduce the European Union's second-highest benchmark interest rate.

The inflation rate climbed for a third month to 7.4 percent from 7.1 percent, the Budapest-based statistics office said Tuesday. The figure compares with a median estimate of 7.3 percent by 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Prices rose 0.4 percent from the previous month.A summer drought ravaged crops, driving food costs higher and threatening to derail the central bank's efforts to subdue inflation, which in March was the fastest since July 2001. The price of crude oil reached a record this month. Policy makers are unlikely to lower rates soon, analysts said.“The central bank will remain cautious, we expect no cuts until the middle of the second quarter” said Raffaella Tenconi, a London-based economist at Dresdner Kleinwort. Policy makers will wait until they see “inflation on a solid downward trend, inflation expectations coming down and a supportive global environment.”------------------------------Core inflationCore inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.6 percent from the previous month and 4.8 percent from a year earlier. The full year average inflation rate was 8 percent, compared with the central bank's November estimate of 7.9 percent.The bank's rate-setting Monetary Council on Dec. 17 left the benchmark two-week deposit rate unchanged at 7.5 percent, the EU's second highest behind Romania, as policy makers pledged to keep inflation expectations from rising to prevent the effects of surging food and fuel costs from spreading across the economy.Even after economic growth slowed to 0.9 percent in the third quarter, the lowest pace in the EU, according to revised figures released on Dec. 7, the pace of inflation will probably convince policymakers to put off cutting borrowing costs, economists said.As long as inflation is close to the current pace of around 6 percent and 7 percent, policy makers will focus on bringing it closer to the central bank's 3 percent goal, Simor has said.-----------------------------‘Primary goal’“In this situation, we have to return to our primary goal of reaching price stability,” Simor said on Nov. 28. “We have to follow monetary policy that will lead to this, and until we reach price stability, we basically can't pay attention to the growth aspect.”Grain producer prices in the first 11 months were 67.8 percent higher than a year ago, while fruit costs rose 41.4 percent, according to the statistics office. Food prices account for 22.4 percent of the consumer-price index.“Food and fuels, these two definitely drove the rate in December,” said Borbala Minary, a government statistician. “Everywhere else, the effects weren't substantial.”The cost of vehicle fuels rose 2 percent in a month, while food prices were up 0.8 percent from November. The cost of cooking oil surged 9.2 percent, cheese was up 2.8 percent, baked goods and milk rose 2.4 percent each.