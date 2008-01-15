Over 12,900 tons of agro products exported from southern Iran
January 16, 2008 - 0:0
TEHRAN – Bushehr Province in southern Iran exported 12,939 tons of agro products valued at more than $20 million in the first nine months of the current year, a provincial Agricultural Jihad Organization official said here on Tuesday.Dates, shrimps, and fishes constitute the export-bound products, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Abdolhossien Garshasbi as reporting.
The Persian Gulf littoral states, Central Asia, and Europe were the main target countries