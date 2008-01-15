U.S. is not trustworthy: Iranian MP

ISLAMABAD -- MP Kazem Jalali of the Iranian Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has reiterated Iran’s support for Pakistan and said that the United States and many other countries cannot stomach the idea of any Islamic country gaining access to nuclear technology.

In an interview with Irfan Siddiqui, the Islamabad editor of the Pakistani daily Nawa-i-Waqt, at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad on Friday, the Iranian parliamentarian said, “The United States… and many other countries cannot bear the thought of the Islamic Republic of Iran or any other Muslim country acquiring nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.“The United States is not trustworthy. If any country helps it, that does not necessarily mean that the U.S. would become a friend of that country.”He added, “The Iranian nation will faithfully stand by its Pakistani brothers because the Pakistani people also stood by them shoulder to shoulder in every hour of trial.”Siddiqui asked, “The United States is a brutal power of the materialistic world. Don’t you feel afraid of its repeated threats?”Jalali replied, “We only fear God. No power on earth can frighten us. We are well aware of these shallow U.S. threats. We have been hearing them for the past 28 years. We are well aware that the Bush administration threatens Iran in order to boost its sagging morale at home and abroad. The U.S. is facing great difficulties in Iraq. It cannot afford another clash in the Middle East. And the Bush administration is also well aware of the consequences of any adventurism.”The Islamabad-based columnist said, “We appreciate the strength of your faith, but, God forbid, if the U.S. really attacked, then what?”Jalali said, “By the grace of Almighty Allah we are completely prepared for it. Our government, our armed forces, and every member of the great Iranian nation are ready for it. The Iranian leadership is paying attention to every contingency.“The United States attacked Iraq because Saddam Hussein’s government did not have the support of the Iraqi people. The United States is well aware that the Iranian leadership and people are completely united. We have strength, talent, and the will to defend our homeland.“The United States has been unable to isolate Iran. Its efforts to create distrust between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have also been frustrated. Today (Friday), when I am talking to you, IAEA Director (General) Mohamed ElBaradei is in Tehran. Before coming to Iran, he stated that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful. Under these circumstances, if the United States dares to attack Iran, we would give it a befitting reply that it would never forget.“Let me tell you one thing. It seems that the United States is threatening Iran, but when it talks to us on a diplomatic level, it takes an approach of begging. It begs us to support its efforts to maintain peace in Iraq.“If we want to save this region from U.S. influence, then all regional countries must help each other. We should be aware that the U.S. has designs on the region.“The destiny of our region will be decided not by the United States but by us, the regional countries.”Commenting on the situation in Iraq, Jalali said, “We want peace and stability in our neighboring country. We want its territorial integrity to be maintained.”