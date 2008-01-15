Fajr Film Festival to revive memory of Ali Hatemi

TEHRAN -- Renowned actor Ali Nasirian considers that the retrospective to be held in memory of the late filmmaker Ali Hatami as part of the 26th Fajr Film Festival will help preserve the name and memory of the veteran director.

He said that the program will also help introduce young people to the works of Hatami.“The retrospective will provide a good opportunity for people to see some of Hatemi’s works which have not been screened over the past years. Hatami created unique and enduring productions in which the Iranian national identity was always highlighted,” he told Mehr News Agency.He continued, “After all, any commemoration ceremony has both a long and a short term impact, and our youth should realize that any cultural activity will not be forgotten in our society. This will encourage young people to be creative.”Nasirian also explained, “In order to promote our national cinema, we must pay due attention to literature and screenplays. Ali Hatami always concentrated on these aspects.“Our literature, both old and contemporary, is one of the richest sources of material for filmmakers, and the festival must encourage young people to experiment in this field,” he remarked.He also commented that the gala provides an excellent venue for Iranian and foreign cinematic figures to meet and exchange views