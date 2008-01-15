Matthieu Darras to be guest of honor at Fajr Film Festival

TEHRAN -- Matthieu Darras, a member of the Jury of the Cannes Film Festival will be a guest of honor at the 26th Fajr International Film Festival to be held in Tehran from February 1 until 11.

Darras is a member of the selection committee for the Feature Film 2008 section of the International Critic’s Week which is part of the Cannes Film Festival being held from May 15 until 23.------Photos of Muharram mourning on display in ZanjanTEHRAN -- A photo exhibit entitled “Love’s Trace” is being held at the Asem Zanjani Gallery, Zanjan city depicting four decades of communal mourning in the month of Muharram by the people of Zanjan.About 50 photos by Mehdi Khodaii, Morteza Elyasii, Mehdi Asiaii, Majid Habibi and Reza Mashayekhi are currently on display in the showcase which will continue until January 22.------Head of Fajr Poetry Festival’s international section appointedTEHRAN -- Manager of the Persian Language Teaching Center Abbasali Vafaii has been appointed as head of the international section of the second Fajr Poetry Festival.Vafaii announced that the organizers are planning to invite poets from Persian-speaking nations and from those countries where the Persian language is appreciated.The festival will commence on January 31 in Mashhad and will end on February 11.------Netherlands to host Ashura play “The Caravan’s Sun”TEHRAN –- The events of Ashura are to be depicted in the Netherlands by the ritual theater in a drama entitled “The Caravan’s Sun”, which will be performed on January 18 and 19.Anushiravan Arjmand, Farhad Besharati, Asadollah Babaii and Mohammad Nasrollahi are amongst the cast..