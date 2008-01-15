Shams-i Tabrizi steers French tourist towards Khoy

TEHRAN -- Fabein Dane’s love of the mysticism of Shams-i Tabrizi has drawn the French tourist to the town of Khoy even in winter’s cold weather.

He has recently traveled to Khoy to visit Shams’ tomb. He referred to Iran as an ancient country which is home to mysticism and steeped in rich culture, IRNA reported on Tuesday.He went on to say that it was his fifth journey to Iran and that he plans to travel with his family in October 2008.Dane is a 40-year old director of a French marketing company. He has learnt Persian in order to be able to read the literary and mystical works of Iran’s illustrious sages.He remarked that on each of his sojourns he has enjoyed the amiability and hospitability of the Iranian people.