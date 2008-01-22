Defense budget increased: minister

TEHRAN -– Defense Minister Mostafa Mohammad Najjar said here on Wednesday that the Defense Ministry budget has been increased in the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins March 20).

He asserted that Iran’s defensive equipment are manufactured domestically, adding, “We act according to our defense doctrine which is a deterrent doctrine.”Najjar rejected recent remarks made by former U.S. Ambassador to UN John Bolton who had said the Zionist regime is likely to launch a military strike against Iran for what he claimed Tehran’s nuclear “weapons” program.“We have repeatedly announced that we do not possess nuclear arms and we are not going to manufacture any in the future… we are seeking to utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”The minister said Israel is suffering sever psychological damages caused by its defeat in the 33-day war against Lebanon and therefore it is making accusations against the Islamic Republic to raise the Zionist military’s “warmongering spirit”