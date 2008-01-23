The region’s response to Bush’s tour

When Foreign Minister Sheikh Muhammad al-Sabah paid a visit to Tehran before Bush ended his visit to the Persian Gulf, it was a clear message that said: We act in accordance with our interests in the region, which might not always agree with the U.S. interests. We also do not agree with you on escalating the confrontation with Iran, besieging it, and boycotting it. It is true that the Kuwaiti foreign minister’s visit to Tehran had been scheduled beforehand but observers tried to link it to Bush’s regional tour.

The Kuwaiti official’s visit was accompanied and followed by positive statements from both Kuwait and Iran including news about reaching an agreement to demarcate the continental shelf border between the two countries and another agreement by which Kuwait would obtain water and gas from Iran.Kuwait’s independent decision and its obvious difference from the U.S. escalation against Iran makes one wonder: If Kuwait, the closest regional ally to the United States, responded in this way, which cannot carry any different interpretation, what exactly was Bush told about Iran in the other Persian Gulf capitals that he visited?Bush’s hard-line calls against Iran had an extremely lukewarm reception in the Persian Gulf media, if not outright opposition to lining up in the anti-Iran U.S. trench. Of course the justification to strike arms deals with the Persian Gulf countries was of major significance to the anti-Tehran U.S. policy. This means that many people believed that the escalation was designed to frighten the Persian Gulf countries and make them sign arms deals that would swallow up the financial surpluses that these countries acquired as a result of the higher oil prices. Additionally there was the automatic hostility to everything American that lurks in every religious Muslim’s heart.On the Arab front the main banner of Bush’s tour was establishing a Palestinian state and making peace between the Arabs and Israelis before Bush ended his term. The response came automatically from the extremist Zionist school. It pressed ahead with the building of more settlements and escalating the military situation in Gaza by committing a massacre on the eve of Bush’s departure from the region that killed or wounded dozens of Palestinians. The Israelis sounded as if they were responding to the U.S. President’s peace efforts with the words: “Take this Bush, from the hands of a friend!”Bush will return to the region in May. I wonder what the reaction to his efforts will be then.(Source: Asharq Alawsat)