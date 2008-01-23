IBTO ready to help injured Gaza citizens

TEHRAN -- Iran Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO) announced here on Wednesday that it is prepared to help the injured Gaza citizens in need of blood.

IBTO condemned the Zionist regime’s siege of the Gaza Strip which has caused lots of hygienic and medicinal problems for the citizens.Israel has launched brutal attacks against the Gaza residents and blocked all food and fuel supplies to the strip. The territory went dark on Sunday when the only power plant was shut down.Pictures of blacked-out Gaza City, children marching mournfully with candles, and people lining up at closed bakeries evoked urgent appeals from governments, aid agencies, and the UN for an end to the closure, AP reported Wednesday