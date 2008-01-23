Iranian commerce minister arrives in Syria

TEHRAN – An Iranian trade delegation headed by the Commerce Minister Mas’ud Mirkazemi, arrived in Damascus on Tuesday night, Syrian capital city, to inaugurate the first exposition of Iranian goods, IRNA reported here on Wednesday.

The Iranian minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Syrian Prime Minister Muhammad Naji al-Utri and some other economic officials of the country.The Iran-Syria Friendship Association and Iran’s Embassy to Damascus have organized the solo exhibition which commences Thursday and 150 Iranian companies have shown their interest to attend the fair.The worth of trade between the two countries hit $200 million in 2007, of which $180 million was Iran’s share.Iranian corporations have completed or have in-hand one billion dollars worth of technical-engineering projects in Syria including auto manufacturing, cement factory and grain silo construction.Mehdi Ghazanfari, head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), accompanying Mirkazemi will attend the Iran-Syria trade and industrial cooperation opportunities conference which will be held on coming Saturday.Mir-Kazemi is then to leave Syria for Sri Lanka so to participate in another inauguration ceremony of an Iranian products exhibition in that country and to meet some of Sri Lanka’s officials.The 54th Damascus International Exhibition, 3-12 September 2007, gathered many companies including 20 Iranian corporations active in automotive, oil, gas and petrochemical industry, home appliance, and foodstuff.