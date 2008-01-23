Spain backs Colombian govt. strategy in talks with rebels

MADRID (Xinhua) -- Spain Tuesday voiced support for the Colombian government's strategy in peace talks with rebel groups who are seeking to swap hundreds of hostages with guerilla fighters held in government prisons.

Spain supports ""the rule of law in Colombia and the progress in the peace process with the nation's guerrilla groups,"" Foreign Minister Miguel Angel Moratinos said after meeting with his Colombian counterpart Fernando Araujo in Madrid.Araujo himself was once a prisoner of Colombia's largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). He escaped after six years in captivity.Moratinos said it is unacceptable for FARC to hold more than 700 people captive, including 44 high-profile prisoners, former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt one of them.Moratinos also ruled out the participation of Catholic Church officials in talks between mediators and the rebels, an idea put forward by a Colombian cleric.Colombian President Alvaro Uribe told media Saturday he had authorized Spain, France and Switzerland to mediate between the government and rebels in efforts to seek hostage releases.Critics of the Columbian approach to the hostage crisis have hailed Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's recent interventions. Earlier this month FARC released two female captives after mediation by Chavez.On Sunday the guerrilla group rejected a request from Uribe to allow the Red Cross to examine the state of health of hostages including Betancourt.The rebels fear the Colombian military could use the Red Cross operation as a means to locate their positions in the jungle.In November, Colombia released videos seized from rebels that for the first time in years showed Betancourt in a jungle, looking frail and gaunt, prompting her former husband, son and daughter who live in France to step up their campaign for her release.Uribe on Sunday met with Betancourt's family, who appealed to him to negotiate with FARC over the release of the 46-year-old politician, for whom large posters have been displayed at the French Senate and the Paris city hall.