Kosovo PM: Independence date has been agreed with EU, U.S.

PRISTINA (Agencies) -- Ethnic Albanian leaders and Western capitals have agreed on a date for Kosovo to declare independence from Serbia, the province's prime minister said Tuesday, AP reported.

Hashim Thaci said the date had been coordinated with both Washington and Brussels, the seat of the European Union, and would be revealed shortly.""It will be a good surprise, made fast in the coming days,"" Thaci told reporters before departing for Brussels. ""The date is coordinated, and it will be made public very soon.""U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice sent a warning to European nations Tuesday that there was a ""danger"" in delaying resolving the issue of Kosovo's status, AFP reported.""I don't think we have a gap with Europe on Kosovo. What we are really now trying to do is to see if there is anything more that can be done to smooth the transition,"" Rice said in Berlin.""We are going to have to resolve the status of Kosovo,"" she said ahead of talks with EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana and the British, French and German foreign ministers on Kosovo.Kosovo is technically still a province of Serbia but has been run by the UN and NATO since 1998-1999 after a NATO bombing campaign to stop a Serbian crackdown on the Albanian population.The Greek defense minister also called Tuesday for further negotiations on the future status of the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo and warned against an ""imposed"" solution.""We need a balanced solution which requires time in order to be accepted by all"" sides, Evangelos Meimarakis told journalists in Sarajevo, where he signed a military cooperation agreement between Greece and Bosnia.""We believe that this solution should come as a result of negotiations and not be imposed from above.""""Through mutual compromise, the internal dialogue could lead to a viable solution,"" he added.A solution to the Kosovo issue should be found in light of the principles of the international law currently in force, Romanian Foreign Minister Adrian Cioroianu stressed also on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.Cioroianu reiterated Romania's stance on the status of the Kosovo province during a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Vuk Jeremic.""Romania will not recognize any independence for Kosovo as long as such independence would violate the principles I mentioned,"" said Cioroianu.""Serbia should be by right part of the European family, because it belongs there. We expect 2008 to be a very important year for irreversibly anchoring Serbia into the European Union,"" Cioroianu said.""Romania will not just be an unconditional supporter of Serbia, but it will also try to offer all its expertise in relation to the EU accession,"" he added.