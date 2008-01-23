Health tip:

Before an MRI

An MRI is a diagnostic procedure used to detect injuries and abnormalities inside the body.The University of Michigan Health System suggests how you should prepare for an MRI:Unless your doctor tells you otherwise, you can eat, drink and take your medications as usual before an MRI.Wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.Do not wear any clothing with metal zippers, snaps or other fasteners, as metal can affect the results and even lead to injury.Tell your doctor if you have any metal plates, screws or other metal objects anywhere in your body.Tell your doctor if you have a pacemaker implanted. Depending on the type of pacemaker, you may or may not be able to have an MRI.(Source: HealthDay News)