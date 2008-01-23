Germany says economy can withstand shocks

BERLIN (Reuters) -- Germany said on Wednesday the economy was well placed to withstand external shocks even as the government confirmed it was cutting its 2008 growth forecast to 1.7 percent, citing the strong euro and high oil prices.

The Economy Ministry confirmed the forecast had been cut from 2.0 percent previously and said economic risks for the current year had increased.The cut in the forecast has been widely reported and was confirmed by Economy Minister Glos earlier in the week.The ministry cited the high oil price and strong euro versus the dollar as burdens and added that international impetus looked set to weaken due to turbulence in financial markets.However, Glos told a news conference the economy was well placed to withstand external shocks.“This year's annual economic report clearly shows that the resilience of the German economy against external shocks has clearly improved,” he said.“Structural reforms of recent years have made a significant contribution to this. But we must do more to improve the flexibility and ability to react of markets and market participants,” he added.Glos said recent problems in financial markets, including a steep fall in the DAX index of leading German shares, should not be exaggerated.“The gains and declines on the stock markets reflect the uncertainty among market participants and above all the sub-prime crisis and the accompanying fears about recession in the U.S. have contributed to this,” Glos said.“But we should not forget that the DAX has also risen strongly in the last five years. Against this background one should not exaggerate the current downward correction.”