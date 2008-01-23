Iran, Hong Kong to sign MoU on SE

TEHRAN, – Officials of Iran’s Bourse Organization departed here on Wednesday for Southeastern Asia to measure the possibility for admission of Iranian companies in the bourses of Hong Kong and Indonesia and signing MoUs with officials of the two countries.

Manager of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) market and members of the board of directors of Iran’s Bourse Organization were among the delegation, Fars News Agency reported.Hong Kong Stock Exchange has predominantly been the main exchange for Hong Kong where shares of listed companies are traded and commonly known as the Hang Seng Index, it is one of Asia's largest stock exchange, behind only Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange