Iran prepares for cultural week in Russia

TEHRAN -- Iran will be holding a cultural week in Moscow in mid March.

An exhibition of paintings, handicrafts, miniatures, calligraphy, earthenware, and illustration works will be put on display in the event.Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Hossein Saffar Harandi plans to attend the opening ceremony.The traditional music band Homayun is scheduled to give performances on three nights and several Iranian movies are to be screened during the cultural week.A book fair will be held during the program and several Iranian artists will be holding workshops on the sidelines of the event.In related news, the director of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Mehdi Mostafavi, and Mikhail Shvydkoi, the chief of the Federal Agency for Culture and Cinematography of the Russian Federation, recently signed an agreement for holding cultural programs in the two countries.