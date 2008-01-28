Iran names World Cup qualifiers squad

Europe-based Iranian duo Rahman Rezaei and Vahid Hashemian have been left out of Iran’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Long-serving defender Rezaei, 37, who plays for Italian side Livorno, and striker Hashemian (Hannover 96) will not figure in the Feb. 6 clash with Syria in Tehran, despite having both played in last year’s Asian Cup. No reason was given for their omission, Reuters reported.After naming Iranian football team head coach 28 players have been called for the first round of World Cup qualifiers, which would be held in South by 2010.The newly-appointed head coach Javier Clemente will observe the friendly match against Costa Rica on January 30 from the stands before debuting in the first qualifying match against Syria on February 6.Mahdi Mahdavikia from Eintracht Frankfurt, Andranik Teymourian from Bolton Wanderer’s and Leicester City’s Hossein Ka’bi, leaving the English Championship side after just one half season, are among the European players for Iran.Mahdavikia and Teymourian are expected to miss the Costa Rica friendly on January 30, but to play against Syria one week later.Fereidoun Zandi, Javad Nekounam, Rahman Rezaei and Vahid Hashemian have not been called for World Cup qualifiers.Squad:Goalkeepers:Vahid Taleblou, Mahdi Rahmati, Mahdi Vaezi, Abbas MohammadiDefenders:Mohammad Nosrati, Jalal Hosseini, Hadi Aghili, Mohsen Bengar, Hadi Shakouri, Hossein Ka’bi, Shays Rezaei, Pejman Nouri, Morteza AsadiMidfielders:Mahdi Mahdavikia, Milad Meydavoudi, Ebrahim Sadeghi, Andranik Teymourian, Maziar Zare’, Iman Mobali, Mojtaba Jabbari, Ali Karimi, Mas’oud Shojaei, Mehrzad Madanchi, Alireza Vahedi-NikbakhtStrikers:Mohsen Khalili, Javad Kazemian, Ali Samereh, Mahdi Rajabzadeh(Source: Press TV/ Reuters)