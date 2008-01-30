Philippine economy likely sustained fastest growth

MANILA (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy probably sustained the fastest consecutive quarterly growth in at least 25 years as increased consumer and government spending countered slowing exports.

Gross domestic product expanded 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the same pace as the previous three months, according to the median estimate of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. The government report is due today at 10 a.m. in Manila.“Growth continues to be supported by robust consumption expenditure, fueled mainly by surging remittance flows, gradually rising domestic employment and healthy income growth,” said Frederic Neumann, an economist at HSBC Global Research in Hong Kong, who estimates a 6.4 percent pace.The $117 billion Southeast Asian economy has benefited as Filipinos abroad sent home more money, interest rates were cut to the lowest since 1992, and infrastructure spending rose. The government Tuesday unveiled a plan to spend 6 percent more than earlier budgeted this year to help the nation weather a slowdown in the U.S. economy.The U.S., the Philippines’ largest export market and source of remittances, will this year suffer its first recession since 2001, economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Merrill Lynch & Co. project.-----------------------------------------Exports declineExports, which comprise about half of the economy, fell in November as gains in the peso against the dollar made Philippine goods more expensive. The peso surged 19 percent last year, the most among 14 of Asia's most actively traded currencies tracked by Bloomberg. The Asian Development Bank in December said Philippine export growth will slow as global economies cool.About half of the remittances sent by the one in 10 Filipinos working abroad come from the U.S. The International Monetary Fund says there are “natural limits” to reliance on labor exports, and more investment is needed if the Philippines is to move to a “decisively stronger” growth path.Remittances, which account for about a 10th of the economy, helped strengthen the peso to its highest level in eight years, restraining inflation and allowing the central bank to cut its overnight borrowing rate to 5.25 percent in the second half of 2007.The benchmark stock index gained 1 percent to close at 3266.99, its fifth gain in six days.----------------------------------------------‘Rea l test’President Gloria Arroyo increased spending on roads, airports and schools by 13.8 percent last year to attract investors and create jobs. By October, unemployment was the lowest since at least 2005.“The Philippines has certainly benefited from a fairly decent period of strong global growth,” said Song Seng-Wun, an economist at CIMB-GK Research in Singapore. “The real test is how what happens in the U.S. affects the Philippines. It will determine if the government has done enough in the last few years.”The Philippine economy grew between 6.7 percent and 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter, Economic Planning Chief Augusto Santos said Jan. 28. Growth hasn't exceeded 6.6 percent for four consecutive quarters since at least 1982, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The statistics office changed the way it calculates gross domestic product in 2007 and gave revised figures back to 1992. Revisions before then will be released in May, it said.Following is a table of economists' estimates for year-on- year and seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter economic growth.