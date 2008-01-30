Tehran Symphony Orchestra conductor cannot perform miracle: Hushang Kamkar

TEHRAN -- Due to current circumstances, the Tehran Symphony Orchestra conductor cannot perform a miracle for the orchestra, musician Hushang Kamkar said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Council for the Tehran Symphony Orchestra appointed Manuchehr Sahbaii as the new permanent conductor of the orchestra.“Manuchehr Sahbaii is a practiced musician and he is well acquainted with classical music. He will be very effective in this position,” Kamkar, who is also a member of the council, told the Mehr News Agency.“However, we must wait and see to what degree he will realize his goal, which will depend on the level of facilities that will be provided for him,” he added.“Financial matters have been the main concern of the previous conductors of the orchestra. If the required budget is allocated to the orchestra, Mr. Sahbaii can handle the problem, otherwise he will face difficulties,” Kamkar opined.Former conductor Nader Mashayekhi, like his predecessor Ali Rahbari, had complained about delays in the payment of the wages of the musicians and said that salaries fall short of what is necessary to lead an ordinary life.Mashayekhi was informally dismissed from the post last July after the Music and Poetry Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced that the orchestra no longer had a permanent leader and that in the future it would be led by guest conductors.This decision was soon reversed.