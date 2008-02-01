Sanctions against Iran violate UN Charter

TEHRAN (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mohammad-Ali Hosseini said on Thursday that UN Security Council sanctions against Iran are in violation of the UN Charter, state-run Press TV reported.

“There is no legal justification for passing resolutions against Iran, just as there was no justification for Tehran’s nuclear dossier to be hauled before the UN Security Council,” Hosseini was quoted as saying by Bahrain’s newspaper Al-Wasat.The spokesman, meanwhile, urged the UN Security Council to shelve the Islamic Republic’s nuclear dossier, so it can be dealt with by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).Hosseini said the resolutions passed against Tehran “aim to deprive the Iranian nation of its legitimate and inalienable right to develop peaceful nuclear technology.”He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities pose no threat to other countries.Foreign ministers of the five UN permanent members of the Security Council, Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States, along with Germany last week circulated a statement containing the proposed elements of a draft resolution to impose more travel bans, frozen assets, and other sanctions on Iran.So far, the UN Security Council has adopted two resolutions, one in Dec. 2006 and the other in March 2007, to force Iran to suspend its uranium enrichment activities and give up its nuclear programs; however, Iran says its nuclear activities are utterly civilian.