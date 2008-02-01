British Airways net profit surges

LONDON (AFP) - British Airways reported Friday a surge in its net profit and announced plans to launch a new ""business class only"" service from London to New York.

The airline announced a 22.4-percent jump in net profit over the first nine months of its financial year to 623 million pounds (1.2 billion dollars, 830 million euros).Sales increased by 0.9 percent to 6.6 billion pounds from April to December, compared with the same period of the previous year.Building on the strong figures, the carrier said it would begin flights next year to New York with only business class seats, direct from London's small central airport, London City.Set of results""This is another good set of results despite soaring fuel costs and difficulties in the market,"" said chief executive Willie Walsh in the release.BA added that fuel costs soared by 72 million pounds in the three months to the end of December, and blamed surging oil prices.The price of New York light, sweet crude oil blazed a record-breaking trail during the period, and reached a historic peak of 100.09 dollars per barrel at the start of January.""Our fuel costs will continue to rise and are now expected to be up more than 100 million pounds on last year,"" BA added.""This year's increase will be offset by reductions in other operating costs but our ability to mitigate rising fuel costs next year will be challenging."" BA also confirmed that the new Termainal 5 at London's Heathrow airport, west of the capital, would open as expected at the end of March.The company maintained its 2007 revenue growth guidance at 3.0-3.5 percent, citing the continued weakness of the US currency against the British pound, which cuts the value of its dollar-priced ticket sales.