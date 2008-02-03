High turnout requires candidates of all persuasions

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) -- The government wants the supervisory commissions to deal with the qualification cases with further care to prevent the violation of candidates’ rights, Interior Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi said on Sunday.

Administration respects all political persuasions which are faithful to revolution’s principles, he told a festival in Qazvin.High turnout in the parliamentary voting requires that candidates with various political leanings to run for the elections.Larijani says may stand for Qom constituencyAli Larijani, the representative of the Supreme Leader at the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), confirmed on Sunday that Qom Seminary Teachers Society has requested him to stand in the parliamentary elections for the Qom constituency.“The Qom Seminary Teachers Society has sent a letter to me suggesting that in light of special characteristics of Qom, I run in the polls for this constituency,” he told reporters after delivering a speech at Alzahra University.“I’m contemplating the suggestion,” he said.He then denied reports on a division among the conservatives on who should be on the top of the United Fundamentalist Front candidate list, saying, “It does not matter who would be on top, who on the middle and who on the end of the list.”UFF candidate list to be finalized todayShahabeddin Sadr, the UFF executive secretary, told the Mehr News Agency on Sunday that the fundamentalists’ candidate list would be finalized today.Sadr also said that the UFF’s three-day provincial congress which began on Saturday will end today.Provincial committees from 30 provinces are scheduled to participate in the congress to brief the front about the electoral developments in the provinces.CCA chief calls for comprehensive unityAyatollah Mohammad-Reza Mahdavi Kani, the secretary general of Combatant Clergy Association (CCA), has urged all conservative parties and groups to gather under the umbrella of the United Fundamentalist Front, CCA spokesman Gholamreza Mesbahi-Moqaddam told a gathering on Sunday.Ayatollah Mahdavi Kani believes that forming the united front was a positive measure and a step forward, said Mesbahi-Moqaddam.All fundamentalist groups confirm that clerics have a pivotal role in monitoring and guiding the movement, he pointed out.National Confidence Party determined to contest electionsRasoul Montajabnia, the deputy secretary general of the National Confidence Party (NCP), said Sunday that a likely decision by other reformist groups to boycott the March 14 elections does not influence NCP.In an interview with Mehr, Montajabnia said the party is fully determined to actively participate in the legislative elections and does not intend to pull out.“If we have any candidates in various constituencies, we will go all out to support them,” he asserted.Although 60 percent of the NCP’ hopefuls have been rejected by the administrative commissions, the vetting process has not yet come to an end and we should wait and see what would be the verdict of the supervisory commissions, he argued.Currently, NCP election commission is focusing on the ways of conducting the election campaign, he noted.Montajabnia had told Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), “It is true that others have taken mistaken approaches but we should not act in a wrong way and give up our responsibility toward the Islamic Revolution.”Reformist Coalition to meet with KhatamiFollowing a study of the appeals to the supervisory commissions by the rejected candidates was released Sunday, the Reformist Coalition has decided to meet with the former pro-reform president Mohammad Khatami to come to a final decision about the parliamentary elections.Reports said the meeting is to going to be held in Khatami’s office on Monday evening.Outcomes of the meeting will be declared in a press conference with the presence of the reformist leaders