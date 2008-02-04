ElBaradei sees progress with Iran

CAIRO (Reuters) -- The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday he was making progress in finishing an inquiry into Iran’s nuclear past ahead of his next report awaited by those powers mulling new sanctions.

“We are going to have my next report to the (IAEA) Board (of Governors) sometime around the end of this month,” International Atomic Energy Agency Director Mohamed ElBaradei told reporters in Cairo after talks with Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa.“We are making good progress in resolving the remaining outstanding issues of the past,” said ElBaradei.Iran is a signatory to the non-proliferation regime and its nuclear energy program is solely for generation of electricity.During a Tehran visit by ElBaradei on January 11-12, Iran agreed to answer remaining questions in an inquiry into past nuclear activities by mid-February.It also handed over some information on efforts to produce “a new generation” of centrifuges able to refine uranium much faster, and allowed ElBaradei and aides to visit a workshop developing such centrifuges, diplomats said.In Berlin last month, six world powers agreed the tentative outline of a new Security Council sanctions resolution although diplomats said the draft lacked punitive trade measures the United States had sought.Asked about Western suspicions of Iran, ElBaradei said, “The agency can carry out inspections and give guarantees about the past and the present, but we cannot read future intentions.”ElBaradei has urged Washington to join talks with Iran rather than trying to isolate it