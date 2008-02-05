Clemente wants more time before finalizing Iran contract

TEHRAN (EARTHtimes.org)-- Former Spain coach Javier Clemente has asked Iran for more time before finalizing his contract with the Iranian Football Federation (IFF), ISNA news agency reported Tuesday.

The IFF and Clemente resumed negotiations on Tuesday in Tehran but the Spaniard would not announce his decision to coach Iran's national team before the end of the week, ISNA said.An IFF spokesman told ISNA that the contract would be finalized by Wednesday -- with Iran's first World Cup qualification game against Syria scheduled for the same day in Tehran's Azadi stadium.Clemente himself, however, has so far refrained to give any comments to the press in this regard.One of the main differences between Clemente and the IFF for finalizing the contract is said to be the Spaniard's demand not to stay permanently in the country, but rather only come to Iran when working as the country's national team coach.IFF president Ali Kafashian at first rejected the request, but later showed more flexibility.During his stay in Tehran, Clemente has once again stressed that he would not stay in Iran permanently.