Iran, Iraq discuss Ahmadinejad’s planned visit to Baghdad

BAGHDAD/TEHRAN -- Iraqi President Jalal Talabani said on Wednesday that Iranian President Mahmud Ahmadinejad’s trip to Baghdad will provide a powerful stimulus to boost cooperation between the two countries.

In a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Iraq Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Talabani described Ahmadinejad’s visit to Iraq as an “unprecedented event in the history of the two countries’ relations”.“This trip is very important for us… we hope we will have Mr. Ahmadinejad in Baghdad as soon as possible,” IRNA quoted the Iraqi president as saying.Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Director Mahdi Mostafavi lauded Ahmadinejad’s planned visit to Iraq. Mostafavi said the visit will be “an important step towards expansion of bilateral relations”.The president’s visit will also pave the way for the settlement of the two countries’ security problems, Mostafavi told the Mehr News Agency on the sidelines of Wednesday’s cabinet session.Talabani reiterated Iraq’s demand for improving comprehensive relations with the Islamic Republic and expressed appreciation for “Iran’s strong support of Iraqi government in recent years.”Talabani also called for further cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in the reconstruction of his war-torn homeland, asserting that Iraq is seeking to benefit from Iran’s experiences in various areas.Qomi, for his part, expressed hope that Baghdad will take the required measures to obtain the release of the Iranian detainees in Iraq.He also said the Islamic Republic and the United States have not yet agreed on a date for holding the fourth round of negotiations over the security situation in Iraq, adding that the decision on the timing of the meeting will be announced in coming days