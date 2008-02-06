Virgin backtracks on Northern Rock redundancies pledge

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin has gone back on its pledge not to cut jobs at Northern Rock if it succeeds in its bid for the stricken lender.

Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the head of Virgin Money who would run the bank if its bid is successful, said this morning that it could not continue to promise there would be no redundancies.""We cannot continue to make the promise that there will be no redundancies, but we would aim very much to minimize any reductions,"" Gadhia told BBC Radio 4's Today program.""Obviously we have growth plans latterly once we have repaid the Bank of England funding that means the business would grow again,"" she added.This is a reversal of earlier comments made by Virgin. When it threw its hat into the ring for Northern Rock last October the company said that it would keep Northern Rock operating in its current form and did not anticipate any job losses.A separate report on the BBC claimed that around 1,000 jobs, or one-in-six of the workforce, would be cut. It blamed the government's insistence that the loans made by the Bank of England to Northern Rock must be repaid in three years, rather than five years as previously expected.To meet this commitment, Virgin would have to rapidly reduce Northern Rock's mortgage book – meaning fewer people would be needed to manage existing loans and to sell new ones.Further uncertaintyThis latest news means further uncertainty for Northern Rock's workforce, some of whom are already on extended holiday while its future is resolved.Tuesday, Sir Brian Pitman, the former Lloyds TSB chairman who will be executive chairman if Virgin wins control, said its business plan meant Northern Rock would be able to survive a recession.The bank - into which Virgin Money will be reversed - would then sell mortgages, supported by the deposits rather than borrowings from the financial markets. ""People want to see it is strong and profitable,"" said Pitman.Pitman also confirmed that Virgin would first run down Northern Rock as it repaid £24bn of taxpayers' money from borrowers making payments on their mortgages.(Source: Guardian)