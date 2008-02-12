Iran to hold solo industrial fair in Baku

ARDEBIL – The managing director of Ardebil Province International Exhibitions Company announced on Tuesday that the province will participate with 50 companies in an exhibition in Baku, the capital city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for showcasing Iran’s industrial capabilities.

According to IRNA, the exhibition will be held during February 21-24 in Heydar Aliyev Sport and Exhibitions Palace in Baku, said Vadud Mohammadi, adding that 35 pavilions out of the total 79 have been allotted to the Ardebil Province. Hamedan, East and West Azarbaijan, Khorassan Razavi, Tehran and Fars provinces also are to take part in the exhibition.Construction materials, agricultural implements, foodstuff, home appliances, industrial products, sanitary ware, furniture, and handicrafts will be put on display in the fair, he announced.The second specialized exhibition of packaging industry is scheduled to be held in Baku by Ardebil Province International Exhibitions Company in the next Iranian year (starts March, 20)