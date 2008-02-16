Iranian MPs condemn desecration of Prophet Muhammad (S)

TEHRAN – The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Saturday released a statement to protest against the reprinting of one of the 12 sacrilegious cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that enraged Muslim in 2006.

The Majlis warned members of Danish Parliament Foreign Policy Committee of canceling their planned trip to Iran unless Danish lawmakers condemn the recent desecration of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).“No Muslim can tolerate any kind of insult to the holy Prophet of Islam Mohammad bin Abdullah. Unfortunately once again a Danish newspaper which is definitely hired by criminal Zionists has repeated its previous insult.”Iranian lawmakers expect Danish MPs to denounce the thoughtless act so that the Islamic Republic would be able to welcome them in Tehran, added the statement