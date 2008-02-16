Iran’s nuclear transparency is admirable: envoy

TEHRAN – Iranian ambassador to Paris, Ali Ahani, has described Iran’s efforts to address the remaining questions over its nuclear program as praiseworthy.

“Iran’s current behavior to resolve problems and gain the trust of (the international community) should be appreciated rather than punished,” Ahani told the International Management for Nuclear Affairs conference in Paris on Wednesday.The main reason that Tehran is seriously pursuing a peaceful nuclear technology is that various countries have repeatedly breached their commitment to Iran’s nuclear program, creating a situation of “mistrust” between the Islamic Republic and the developed countries, the envoy explained.Over the past 30 years the Western countries have imposed different sanctions on Iran, refusing to sell spare parts of passenger airplanes and the equipment for producing vaccines which have a totally humanitarian purpose, Ahani lamented.On the other hand, there is no international treaty guaranteeing nuclear fuel to different countries thus Iran is seeking to feed its power plants with domestically produced fuel under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he added.Ahani asked why is the West trying to deprive Iran of its absolute right agreed in the Non-Proliferation Treaty? Why those countries that have access to the full cycle of nuclear fuel call for the suspension of Iran’s uranium enrichment program?He stated that Iran’s nuclear activities date back to 60s when Iran and a group of Western countries, including the United States, France, Germany, and Britain, signed a number of nuclear agreements with Iran.However, after the Islamic revolution in 1979 the Westerners refused to implement the accords, added the ambassador.Ahani said, although Iran’s active cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog has achieved good results and all ambiguities surrounding Iran’s atomic efforts have been resolved, the great powers are hastily pushing for new sanctions and refuse to postpone their decision for a few weeks until they hear IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei’s report on the country’ atomic plan.Adopting a realistic approach towards Iran’s nuclear program, and returning the nuclear dossier to the International Atomic Energy Agency would resolve the current dispute over Tehran’s activities, he suggested.The envoy said Iran is determined to utilize nuclear energy to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity.“Unfortunately some nuclear countries have described Iran’s peaceful nuclear plans as ambitious and uneconomic. The permanent members of the UN Security Council, under the pressure of the Unites States, call for the suspension of Iran’s enrichment activities as the only assurance that Iran’s program is peaceful which is unjustifiable and unacceptable.”Iran has proved that it is committed to international treaties and over the past four years has developed close cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, even above its legal commitments, he stated.Ahani added, a report by the U.S. National Intelligence Estimate, which confirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s atomic activities, has raised questions about the West’ real intentions behind increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic.However he rejected a part of the report suggesting that Iran halted a nuclear weapons program in 2003, saying, ""Iran never had such a program""