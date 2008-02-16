India ties with Israel harm Palestinians

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman has said that Palestinian rights are threatened by the growing bilateral ties between India and Israel.

“It is beneath India’s dignity to maintain ties with the Zionist regime, which has committed numerous crimes in the past and is continuing its atrocities against the Palestinian people on a daily basis,” Mohammad Ali Hosseini said in an interview with the Indian newspaper The Asian Age on Friday.The Zionist regime possesses hundreds of atomic bombs and is a major threat in the region; however, it is the sovereign right of India to have diplomatic relations with other countries, he said.Hosseini took the opportunity to reiterate that Iran will not surrender its legitimate right to enrich uranium within its own borders and expressed Iran’s readiness to share its nuclear experience and knowledge with neighboring states.Iran does not oppose the idea of establishing an international enrichment center, he added.Hosseini also criticized U.S. president George Bush for his false accusations against Iran during last month’s 8-day trip to the Middle East.(Source: Press TV)