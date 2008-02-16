Presidential advisor: Halting Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities illegal

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Senior Presidential Advisor Mojtaba Samareh-Hashemi said on Saturday that Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are under supervision of IAEA and therefore halting it is illegal.

Speaking to Japanese TV network NHK, Samareh-Hashemi referred to various inspections of Iran’s nuclear installations by IAEA inspectors and said the country continues its peaceful nuclear activities under supervision of IAEA.Both IAEA and 16 U.S. intelligence agencies have declared that Iran’s nuclear activities are of peaceful nature and the country has not deviated from its peaceful course, he said.Bullying powers such as the U.S. has defamed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities because the UN body should defend rights of nations, he saidCurrent pressure over Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities is totally illegal and have roots in political pressures being exerted by enemies of Iran, he pointed out.Iran regards the IAEA as the only authorized body to comment on the country’s nuclear activities, he said, adding that the IAEA has officially declared that Iran has answered all remaining questions and the country has not deviated from its peaceful path.Some bullying powers have raised a series of fabricated allegations about Iran’s nuclear activities and have referred Iran’s dossier to the UNSC, besides issuing two resolutions which had no legal basis.The bullying powers should apologize to Iran and promise not to repeat their previous mistakes, he said.