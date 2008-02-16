Health tip:

Painful urination

Pain while urinating often indicates an infection -- usually in the urinary tract. However, it can also be caused by other conditions, and should always be diagnosed and treated by a doctor.Here are possible causes of painful urination, courtesy of the U.S. National Library of Medicine:A urinary tract infection (UTI).Gonorrhea or chlamydia, both of which can cause inflammation of the urethra.An inflamed prostate.Chronic inflammation of the wall of the bladder.(Source: HealthDay News)