Health tip:
February 17, 2008 - 0:0
Painful urinationPain while urinating often indicates an infection -- usually in the urinary tract. However, it can also be caused by other conditions, and should always be diagnosed and treated by a doctor.
Here are possible causes of painful urination, courtesy of the U.S. National Library of Medicine:
A urinary tract infection (UTI).
Gonorrhea or chlamydia, both of which can cause inflammation of the urethra.
An inflamed prostate.
Chronic inflammation of the wall of the bladder.
(Source: HealthDay News)