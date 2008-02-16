I will live in Iran, says Clemente

The former Spain soccer coach, Javier Clemente, says he has no qualms about living in Iran as long as the national team needs him.

“I will live in Iran and have no problem about it, but I will go back to Bilbao in Spain when the team does not need me,” Fars news agency quoted Clemente as saying on Saturday.Earlier, the Spaniard had indicated that he would not live in Iran but commute to the country from his native Spain.However, Iran's Football Federation (IFF) turned down his suggestion, saying that the country did not want a ""remote control coach"".The 58-year-old veteran coach agreed to the terms of the contract to coach Iran's national soccer squad on February 11.(Source: Press TV)