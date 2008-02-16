Czech koruna rises for fourth week as growth exceeds forecasts

PRAGUE (Bloomberg) -- The Czech koruna rose for a fourth week against the euro, climbing to a record, after a government report showed the economy unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in two years in the fourth quarter.

The koruna advanced against 13 of the 16 most-traded currencies after the Czech statistics office said gross domestic product grew a preliminary 6.9 percent, compared with a revised 6.4 percent in the previous three months. The median forecast of 14 economists in a Bloomberg News survey was for 5.6 percent growth. The economy expanded 6.6 percent in 2007.“It can’t be ruled out in the coming days” that the koruna will gain further, said Jan Bures, Prague-based chief economist at Postovni Sporitelna AS, a unit of the largest Czech bank by assets. “At this point the Czech Republic is seen as one of the few islands where interest rates are rising.”The koruna climbed to 25.080 per euro, its highest ever, and was at 25.187 by 5:25 p.m. in Prague, from 25.817 on Feb. 8. It has been the best-performer of the nine European emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg this year, gaining 5 percent.The 6.9 percent growth rate was the fastest in two years, and triple the pace of the 15 euro-sharing nations, whose annual growth eased to 2.3 percent in the period.Czech policy makers Feb. 7 lifted the main borrowing rate to 3.75 percent, the fifth increase since May. The central bank’s latest inflation prediction suggests a moderate increase in the European Union's lowest lending rates early this year followed by a rate cut in 2008.In other trading, the Slovak koruna rose 2 percent against the euro this past week to 32.870, its biggest weekly gain since December 2005. Poland's zloty climbed to 3.5770, from 3.6175 on Feb. 8. Romania’s leu advanced to 3.6455, from 3.6741.The Hungarian forint rose to 263.11 against Europe's common currency, from 266.50 a week earlier. Turkey’s lira gained to 1.2016 per dollar, from 1.2114.