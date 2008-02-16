Media music not properly defined: official

TEHRAN -- Chairman of the Music Office Board of Directors Mohammad Sarir is convinced that media music is not properly defined and is influenced by the personal taste of policymakers.

In a session at the Mehr News Agency on Friday, several musicians exchanged views on the issue of media music.Sarir said, “Media music and its role in promoting the art of music is not a clear issue.“The major point is that a great number of viewers and listeners are young people and it is natural that the media are interested in attracting the youth.”He also gave a report in which he said that 74 percent of the programs broadcast on TV and radio contain music, some of which pay special attention to their background music, while other programs make limited use of music.Sarir pointed out, “The report shows how media can be effective or destructive and that policymakers must try to find more practical ways to delineate the limits of various kinds of music.“There are different cultural definitions for music, and unfortunately they differ with one another. Officials do not have a single specific attitude, so it is natural that we can not reach a consensus on direction and can not organize specific programs for music in the media.”He added, “We have a bad habit, that is, as soon as one song is warmly received by people, we call it a cheap piece of music, although it needs to be professionally reviewed by media critics.”Sarir referred to the importance of the media in promoting the art of music and expressed hope that through positive interaction with managers, media music can find its rightful place.