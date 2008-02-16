Over 100 artworks sold on first day of “Seven Views”

TEHRAN –- One hundred and fifteen artworks were sold on the first day of the second edition of the “Seven Views” expo, which opened on February 15 at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

Despite the heavy snow, the expo hosted more than 5000 visitors on its opening day.The high turnout shows that people are more interested in artworks than before, expo secretary Lili Golestan said during the opening ceremony.An approximately $1600 work created by Kurosh Shishegaran was the highest-priced piece sold.Artworks by Sadeq Tabrizi and Bahram Amiri were sold for about $1000 and $962 respectively, making them the second and third most expensive works sold.The Aria, Elaheh, Dey, Golestan, Haft-Samar, Vali, and Mah-e Mehr galleries are displaying 170 paintings, sculptures, calligraphy works, calligraphy-paintings, and other artworks by 170 artists in the exhibit.Isfahan hosted the first “Seven Views” exhibit from November 29 until December 13, 2007.